Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 434,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,815 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.31% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $72,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,119,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,863,000 after acquiring an additional 761,009 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,162,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,511,000 after acquiring an additional 168,458 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,576,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,217,000 after purchasing an additional 92,522 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,228,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,741,000 after purchasing an additional 41,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 161.7% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,085,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,385,000 after purchasing an additional 670,762 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VBR stock opened at $172.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $169.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.91. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $86.95 and a 12 month high of $178.72.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

