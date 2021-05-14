Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,061,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,251 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $59,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Shares of SPYG opened at $57.76 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $39.74 and a twelve month high of $61.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.75.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

