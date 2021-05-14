Community Bank N.A. Has $2.88 Million Stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Community Bank N.A. decreased its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,075 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF were worth $2,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IPAY. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 8,022.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IPAY opened at $65.70 on Friday. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 52-week low of $41.33 and a 52-week high of $73.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.88.

