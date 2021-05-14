Community Bank N.A. Lowers Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Community Bank N.A. decreased its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harrington Investments INC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.6% in the first quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 17,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 46.6% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 42,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after buying an additional 13,637 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 30,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after buying an additional 7,008 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $3,961,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,413,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,011,000 after purchasing an additional 314,751 shares during the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $94.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $56.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $50.03 and a 1 year high of $96.90.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

EMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

