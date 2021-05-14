Community Bank N.A. Sells 4,083 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Community Bank N.A. cut its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,083 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 1.4% of Community Bank N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $11,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter valued at $320,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $302,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $267.31 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $148.98 and a 52 week high of $277.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.39.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

