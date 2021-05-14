Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

CMPGY has been the topic of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Compass Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Compass Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $712.00.

Shares of CMPGY stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.67. 105,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,828. The company has a market capitalization of $38.66 billion, a PE ratio of 90.29 and a beta of 1.08. Compass Group has a 12-month low of $12.77 and a 12-month high of $23.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Compass Group Company Profile

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

