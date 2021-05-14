Compass (NYSE:COMP) Price Target Lowered to $24.00 at Morgan Stanley

Compass (NYSE:COMP) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Compass in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Compass in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Compass in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Compass in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Compass from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.88.

Shares of NYSE COMP traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.66. The company had a trading volume of 14,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,879. Compass has a 12 month low of $13.51 and a 12 month high of $22.11.

In other Compass news, major shareholder Excaliber (Cayman) Ltd Svf purchased 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $72,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert L. Reffkin purchased 411,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,399,998.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 421,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,580,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

