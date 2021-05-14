COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ CMPS traded up $1.59 on Friday, hitting $34.38. The stock had a trading volume of 32,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,448. COMPASS Pathways has a 52-week low of $22.51 and a 52-week high of $61.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.70 and a 200-day moving average of $42.57.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMPS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, COMPASS Pathways currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.83.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

