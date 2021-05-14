Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,642,000. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,429,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,443,000 after purchasing an additional 270,865 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 411,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,392,000 after purchasing an additional 10,443 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $996,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWY traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $139.32. The company had a trading volume of 840 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,317. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $94.43 and a 1-year high of $145.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.34.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

