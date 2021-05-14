Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 72,726 Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 72,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,697,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 6.1% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 784,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,042,000 after purchasing an additional 390,899 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,737,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,618,000 after acquiring an additional 341,613 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,734,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,648,000 after acquiring an additional 335,837 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 606.0% during the first quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 353,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,919,000 after purchasing an additional 303,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,881,000.

VIG traded up $1.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $155.10. The company had a trading volume of 79,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,435. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.53. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $107.08 and a 12-month high of $158.07.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

