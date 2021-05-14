Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Invests $1.41 Million in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,595 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,408,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NKE. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 583.3% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on NIKE in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.29.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE stock traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $135.62. 106,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,463,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.20. The company has a market capitalization of $214.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.71, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.11 and a 12-month high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. NIKE’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

