Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Invests $503,000 in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $6,644,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,990,000 after buying an additional 9,703 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $4.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $416.63. 178,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,556,692. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $275.00 and a 52-week high of $424.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $412.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $383.75.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

