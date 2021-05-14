Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Invests $604,000 in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.8% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 174.9% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 114.2% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 5,551 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 333.0% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 275.8% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 8,132 shares in the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.83.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,706,202. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $55.81 and a one year high of $87.69. The company has a market capitalization of $143.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $2,979,438.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 137,027 shares in the company, valued at $10,300,319.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $8,970,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 350,316 shares of company stock valued at $26,377,231 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

