Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Makes New $223,000 Investment in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 831 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 12.5% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 58,647 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $15,748,000 after buying an additional 6,516 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $2,023,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 289 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 87,970 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $20,903,000 after acquiring an additional 42,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,004,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NSC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.24.

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded up $1.58 on Friday, reaching $288.59. 5,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,157,191. The company has a fifty day moving average of $276.67 and a 200-day moving average of $251.32. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $157.48 and a twelve month high of $295.14. The company has a market capitalization of $72.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

In related news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $1,066,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,155,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $627,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.