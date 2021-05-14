Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 8,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,000. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 1.0% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.00.

Shares of NYSE HON traded up $2.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $226.19. 27,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,777,255. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $223.91 and its 200 day moving average is $208.79. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $117.11 and a one year high of $232.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. Honeywell International’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

