Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Purchases New Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,634,000 after purchasing an additional 10,824 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 21,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,676,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,097,000 after acquiring an additional 654,836 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 55,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 463.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 152,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after buying an additional 125,098 shares during the period. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.88. 211,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,521,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.75. The firm has a market cap of $236.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $43.20 and a twelve month high of $55.49.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.62%.

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $1,644,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,948,052.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $5,992,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,530,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,501 shares of company stock worth $11,883,380 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.69.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.