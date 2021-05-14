Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Purchases Shares of 108,154 iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 108,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,996,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 4.6% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,732,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,658,000 after buying an additional 311,687 shares during the period. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 56.1% in the first quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 6,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $581,000. Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 861,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,658,000 after buying an additional 42,151 shares during the period.

IWR traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.86. 65,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,405,485. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $45.85 and a one year high of $78.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.80.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

