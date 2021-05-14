Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,410 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $2,359,174,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,887,420,000 after purchasing an additional 753,183 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in Adobe during the first quarter worth about $6,058,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Adobe by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,358,218,000 after purchasing an additional 509,861 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,907,912 shares of the software company’s stock worth $954,186,000 after purchasing an additional 370,884 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total transaction of $1,293,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,766,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,528 shares of company stock worth $7,421,128. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on ADBE shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.68.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $11.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $485.19. 22,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,603,770. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $496.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $479.24. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $348.01 and a 1-year high of $536.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

