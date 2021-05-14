Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,066,514,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,983,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396,536 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,031,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139,465 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,188,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,927,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PEP. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.23.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $146.78. The stock had a trading volume of 88,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,606,578. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.53 and a 12 month high of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $202.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.73.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

