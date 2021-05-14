ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. trimmed its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,630 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,817 shares during the quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $8,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,878 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,650,000. Arden Trust Co grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 23,538 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 785,377 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $41,601,000 after purchasing an additional 29,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,704 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 10,729 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

NYSE:COP traded up $1.62 on Friday, reaching $55.86. 170,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,411,613. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.71 and a 200-day moving average of $46.02. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $61.14.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.91%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.57.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.