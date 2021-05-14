Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.150-4.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.250. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $79.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.68. The company has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. Consolidated Edison has a fifty-two week low of $65.56 and a fifty-two week high of $83.92.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Consolidated Edison will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.94%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ED. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI cut Consolidated Edison from an in-line rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet raised Consolidated Edison from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.18.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.