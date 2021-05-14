Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management trimmed its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,837 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $10,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 686.7% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,150.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total transaction of $6,536,345.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.03, for a total value of $976,591.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,229.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,879 shares of company stock valued at $9,089,398 over the last 90 days. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on STZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, OTR Global raised Constellation Brands from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.90.

STZ opened at $231.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $44.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $235.18 and its 200-day moving average is $219.64. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $151.53 and a one year high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

