Contrasting Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) and ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA)

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) and Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.9% of ADMA Biologics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.1% of Idera Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.7% of ADMA Biologics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Idera Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for ADMA Biologics and Idera Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ADMA Biologics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Idera Pharmaceuticals 0 5 0 0 2.00

ADMA Biologics currently has a consensus target price of $7.80, suggesting a potential upside of 381.48%. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 296.04%. Given ADMA Biologics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe ADMA Biologics is more favorable than Idera Pharmaceuticals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ADMA Biologics and Idera Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADMA Biologics $29.35 million 6.69 -$48.28 million ($0.92) -1.76 Idera Pharmaceuticals $1.45 million 34.85 -$56.51 million ($1.57) -0.64

ADMA Biologics has higher revenue and earnings than Idera Pharmaceuticals. ADMA Biologics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Idera Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ADMA Biologics and Idera Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADMA Biologics -166.01% -98.83% -37.21% Idera Pharmaceuticals N/A -771.38% -34.32%

Volatility & Risk

ADMA Biologics has a beta of 1.84, suggesting that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Idera Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.4, suggesting that its share price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ADMA Biologics beats Idera Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B. It also develops a pipeline of plasma-derived therapeutics, including products related to the methods of treatment and prevention of S. pneumonia infection for an immunoglobulin. In addition, the company operates source plasma collection facilities. The company sells its products through independent distributors, sales agents, specialty pharmacies, and other alternate site providers. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Ramsey, New Jersey.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology and rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer. The company has a collaboration and supply agreement with AbbVie Inc. and Bristol-Meyers Squibb. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania.

