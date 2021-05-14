Contrasting Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) and Online Vacation Center (OTCMKTS:ONVC)

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) and Online Vacation Center (OTCMKTS:ONVC) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Virgin Galactic has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Online Vacation Center has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Virgin Galactic and Online Vacation Center’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virgin Galactic $3.78 million 1,014.85 -$210.93 million ($1.09) -14.85 Online Vacation Center $20.92 million 0.80 $2.93 million N/A N/A

Online Vacation Center has higher revenue and earnings than Virgin Galactic.

Profitability

This table compares Virgin Galactic and Online Vacation Center’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virgin Galactic N/A -55.55% -43.37% Online Vacation Center N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Virgin Galactic and Online Vacation Center, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virgin Galactic 0 7 6 0 2.46 Online Vacation Center 0 0 0 0 N/A

Virgin Galactic presently has a consensus target price of $35.46, suggesting a potential upside of 119.03%. Given Virgin Galactic’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Virgin Galactic is more favorable than Online Vacation Center.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.5% of Virgin Galactic shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.3% of Virgin Galactic shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 71.3% of Online Vacation Center shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Online Vacation Center beats Virgin Galactic on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc., an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space. In addition, it engages in the design and development, manufacturing, ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of spaceflight vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 is headquartered in Las Cruces, New Mexico.

About Online Vacation Center

Online Vacation Center Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides vacation travel and marketing services in the United States. The company offers vacation services for affluent retiree markets; and river, ocean, and land vacation packages, as well as operates a franchise that focused on travel sales through mobile agents. It also publishes three travel newsletters, such as Top Travel Deals, Spotlight, and TravelFlash; and operates a Website that connects travelers with Websites to purchase hotel, resort, and vacation packages. The company was founded in 1972 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

