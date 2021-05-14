Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) PT Raised to C$11.00 at Eight Capital

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Eight Capital from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 70.54% from the stock’s current price.

CTS has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Laurentian lifted their target price on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$6.25 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Cormark set a C$9.50 target price on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$7.75 to C$8.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th.

CVE:CTS opened at C$6.45 on Wednesday. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.75 and a twelve month high of C$6.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.49.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) Company Profile

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

