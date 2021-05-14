Corcel Plc (LON:CRCL) Insider James Parsons Buys 3,089,773 Shares of Stock

Corcel Plc (LON:CRCL) insider James Parsons acquired 3,089,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £61,795.46 ($80,736.16).

Corcel stock opened at GBX 2.18 ($0.03) on Friday. Corcel Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 2.45 ($0.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.42, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.62.

Corcel Company Profile

Corcel Plc engages in the exploration and development of natural resources and battery metals. The company owns a 41% in the Mambare nickel-cobalt project with license EL1390 covering 256 square kilometers near Kokoda in Papua New Guinea; and 50% interest in the Dempster vanadium project comprising 196 mineral claims covering an area of 40.96 square kilometers located in Yukon, as well as holds an option to acquire interest in the WoWo Gap nickel-cobalt project in Papua New Guinea.

