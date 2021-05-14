Core Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,054 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for approximately 0.5% of Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the first quarter worth $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $305.26 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.69 and a 12-month high of $331.81. The stock has a market cap of $865.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $305.60 and a 200 day moving average of $279.66.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Facebook’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total transaction of $196,613.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,982,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,840,372 shares of company stock valued at $543,294,071. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.87.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

