Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) CFO Sells $246,375.00 in Stock

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) CFO Michael G. Potter sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $246,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

CRSR stock opened at $30.71 on Friday. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.09 and a 1-year high of $51.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $529.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 201.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CRSR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Corsair Gaming from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,457,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,996,000 after acquiring an additional 295,743 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,794,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Corsair Gaming by 20,200.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,956,000 after buying an additional 163,627 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,901,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 41.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 414,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,789,000 after buying an additional 121,852 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

