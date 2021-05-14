Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Acquired by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Corteva by 13.4% in the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in Corteva by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Corteva by 8.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Corteva by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 16,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

CTVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Redburn Partners cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Corteva from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on Corteva from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Corteva from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Corteva presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.27.

In related news, insider Brian Titus sold 29,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total value of $1,468,110.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rajan Gajaria acquired 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.67 per share, with a total value of $129,142.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Corteva stock opened at $45.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.38 and a 12 month high of $49.98. The stock has a market cap of $33.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Corteva’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

