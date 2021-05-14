Cortex Market Capitalization Achieves $84.42 Million (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. One Cortex coin can currently be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000677 BTC on popular exchanges. Cortex has a total market cap of $84.42 million and $6.44 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cortex has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.57 or 0.00093282 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 47% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003360 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00019926 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $584.32 or 0.01170488 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00067557 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.74 or 0.00115660 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00063868 BTC.

Cortex (CRYPTO:CTXC) is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 coins. The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/cortexlabs. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cortex using one of the exchanges listed above.

