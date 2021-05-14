Cortland Associates Inc. MO Grows Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Cortland Associates Inc. MO raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Willis Towers Watson Public comprises approximately 5.6% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Cortland Associates Inc. MO owned approximately 0.17% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $49,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Busey Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 37,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,894,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,047,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,962,000 after purchasing an additional 739,568 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,061,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,658,000 after purchasing an additional 19,596 shares during the period. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WLTW traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $265.05. 2,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,003,738. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a one year low of $179.31 and a one year high of $271.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.83.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 11.00%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.34 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.91%.

WLTW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James raised Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.57.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

