Cortland Associates Inc. MO Has $16.30 Million Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Cortland Associates Inc. MO trimmed its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,922 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com comprises about 1.9% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $16,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 277,920 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $61,846,000 after buying an additional 14,334 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 38,180 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,496,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 1,205,400 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $268,238,000 after buying an additional 212,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 21.4% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $48,588.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at $6,789,252.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total transaction of $900,979.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,635 shares of company stock valued at $40,124,503 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Nord/LB cut shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.49.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $5.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $216.97. 77,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,718,021. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $164.57 and a 12-month high of $284.50. The firm has a market cap of $200.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $223.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

