Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Position Boosted by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,075.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 451,902 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 413,456 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises 1.5% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $159,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on COST. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $414.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.92.

COST stock traded up $3.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $382.85. 14,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,742,681. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $293.84 and a twelve month high of $393.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $366.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $362.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,748.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.