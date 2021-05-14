Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Raised to $410.00 at Raymond James

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $375.00 to $410.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $372.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $389.92.

COST traded up $5.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $385.40. 38,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,742,681. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $366.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $362.06. The firm has a market cap of $170.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $293.84 and a 1 year high of $393.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COST. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,784,019,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,084,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,669,275,000 after buying an additional 2,034,871 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,726,284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,477,920,000 after buying an additional 1,042,052 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,452,765 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,569,511,000 after buying an additional 652,748 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 436.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 691,900 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $243,880,000 after buying an additional 562,834 shares during the period. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

