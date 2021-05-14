Coty (NYSE:COTY) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Coty (NYSE:COTY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.50 billion-$4.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.57 billion.

Shares of Coty stock opened at $8.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.28 and a 200-day moving average of $7.39. Coty has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Coty had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 15.56%. Coty’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coty will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COTY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a focus list rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Coty from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Coty from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Coty from $9.25 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a focus list rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of Coty in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.73.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

