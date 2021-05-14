Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.52 EPS

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.52), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE CPNG opened at $32.04 on Friday. Coupang has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $69.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.95.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Coupang in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Coupang in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their target price on Coupang from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coupang currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In related news, CEO Bom Suk Kim sold 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $42,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,000,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lydia Jett purchased 28,571 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $999,985.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,985. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

