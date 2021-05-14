CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $138.26 Million

Brokerages expect CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) to announce $138.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for CRA International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $136.40 million to $141.10 million. CRA International reported sales of $123.03 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that CRA International will report full-year sales of $561.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $552.85 million to $566.72 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $594.42 million, with estimates ranging from $580.27 million to $607.49 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CRA International.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.54. CRA International had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $146.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRAI shares. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on CRA International from $82.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

In related news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 3,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total value of $317,702.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,932.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pembroke Management LTD raised its position in CRA International by 4.6% during the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 304,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,713,000 after acquiring an additional 13,515 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in CRA International by 1.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 190,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CRA International by 8.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,301,000 after acquiring an additional 10,395 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in CRA International by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 98,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in CRA International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,732,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRAI traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,089. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.53. The stock has a market cap of $592.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. CRA International has a 1 year low of $34.28 and a 1 year high of $87.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.55%.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

