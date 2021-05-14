Craig Hallum Raises Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Price Target to $70.00

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) had its price objective raised by Craig Hallum from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SGMS. TheStreet upgraded Scientific Games from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scientific Games from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Scientific Games from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist increased their target price on Scientific Games from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Scientific Games from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.90.

Shares of NASDAQ SGMS opened at $55.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.34. Scientific Games has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $60.00.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $729.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.02 million. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.69) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Scientific Games will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Scientific Games during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Scientific Games during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 292.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 26,300 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 73,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 7,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

