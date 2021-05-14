Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Given New $399.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $377.00 to $399.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $374.60.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

NASDAQ:CACC opened at $420.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $381.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $352.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 23.45 and a quick ratio of 23.45. Credit Acceptance has a one year low of $266.74 and a one year high of $539.00. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.22.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $11.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.93 by $3.89. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The business had revenue of $451.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.90 million. Equities research analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will post 36.24 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ increased its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 109,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 6,318 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.41% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.