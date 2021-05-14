Credit Intelligence Limited (ASX:CI1) Insider Acquires A$24,000.00 in Stock

Credit Intelligence Limited (ASX:CI1) insider Ka Sek (Jimmie) Wong purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$24,000.00 ($17,142.86).

Ka Sek (Jimmie) Wong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 21st, Ka Sek (Jimmie) Wong acquired 1,900,000 shares of Credit Intelligence stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,400.00 ($35,285.71).

On Wednesday, March 31st, Ka Sek (Jimmie) Wong acquired 700,000 shares of Credit Intelligence stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,600.00 ($14,000.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.20, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Credit Intelligence Company Profile

Credit Intelligence Limited provides debt restructuring and personal insolvency management services in Hong Kong, Singapore, and Australia. Its services include bankruptcy administration, and individual voluntary arrangement proposal consultancy and implementation services, as well as credit funding for corporate and individuals.

