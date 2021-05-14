Credit Suisse Group Boosts ADT (NYSE:ADT) Price Target to $12.00

ADT (NYSE:ADT) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the security and automation business’ stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.31% from the company’s current price.

ADT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ADT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ADT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup lowered ADT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $10.75 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of ADT in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.48.

Get ADT alerts:

ADT stock opened at $9.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.48. ADT has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $17.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of -11.75, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.36.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.21). ADT had a negative net margin of 11.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ADT will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ADT news, CEO James David Devries acquired 143,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,019,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,918,280 shares in the company, valued at $27,937,336.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David W. Smail acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $48,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 407,065 shares in the company, valued at $2,845,384.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new position in ADT in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,776,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in ADT by 1,235.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,598,794 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $21,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,127 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in ADT in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,427,000. Greenhouse Funds LLLP raised its position in ADT by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 3,446,623 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $27,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ADT by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,027,693 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $55,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

About ADT

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

See Also: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.