Credit Suisse Group Boosts Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target to $98.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DELL. Cowen upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.84.

Shares of DELL opened at $96.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.01. The stock has a market cap of $73.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. Dell Technologies has a 52 week low of $39.30 and a 52 week high of $103.80.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $26.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 124.18% and a net margin of 2.63%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $17,548,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,003,092.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 177,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $15,972,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 347,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,274,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 48.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. 27.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

