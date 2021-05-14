Credit Suisse Group Boosts Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Price Target to $10.00

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PRTY. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Party City Holdco from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Party City Holdco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Get Party City Holdco alerts:

Shares of NYSE PRTY opened at $8.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.19. Party City Holdco has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $10.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $993.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 4.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.80.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.13. Party City Holdco had a negative return on equity of 23.69% and a negative net margin of 36.23%. On average, analysts anticipate that Party City Holdco will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Party City Holdco during the first quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 36.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 37,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 9,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Party City Holdco in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

About Party City Holdco

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Party City Holdco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Party City Holdco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.