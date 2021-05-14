Credit Suisse Group Downgrades South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SOUHY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded South32 from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of South32 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of South32 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of South32 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.75.

SOUHY stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.29. The stock had a trading volume of 43,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,092. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.06. South32 has a 1-year low of $5.68 and a 1-year high of $12.17. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.10.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. South32’s payout ratio is currently 65.00%.

South32 Company Profile

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

