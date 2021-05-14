Credit Suisse Group Increases Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Price Target to $13.50

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $11.00 to $13.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 13.90% from the company’s current price.

CCRN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Benchmark cut Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $15.68 on Wednesday. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $17.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.15, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.24. Cross Country Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCRN. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 294.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

