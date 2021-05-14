Credit Suisse Group Raises Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Price Target to $60.00

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ACHC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Acadia Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.27.

Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $63.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 56.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Acadia Healthcare has a 12 month low of $23.35 and a 12 month high of $64.72.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 7.55%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 109,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total value of $6,470,270.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,226.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACHC. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $136,041,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $825,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,242,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,437,000 after acquiring an additional 482,313 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 11.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,025,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,022,000 after acquiring an additional 412,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,073,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,937,000 after acquiring an additional 347,714 shares in the last quarter.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

