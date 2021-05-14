CRH (NYSE:CRH) Upgraded at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

CRH (NYSE:CRH) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of CRH to a “hold” rating and set a $5.10 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of CRH to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.03.

Shares of CRH stock opened at $49.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.32. CRH has a one year low of $26.56 and a one year high of $51.46. The firm has a market cap of $39.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.07.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of CRH by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of CRH by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 393,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,764,000 after purchasing an additional 15,144 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of CRH by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,242 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CRH by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,041 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CRH by 253.5% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 27,646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 19,825 shares during the last quarter. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

