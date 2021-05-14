Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Criteo SA is a global technology company that specializes in performance display advertising. The Company offers clients a range of solutions such as click per cost, online banner displays, user optimization, data security, and search management tools to control campaign costs. It serves companies in the online retail, classifieds, and travel segments. Criteo SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Get Criteo alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities raised shares of Criteo from a market perform rating to a market outperform rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Macquarie upgraded Criteo from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered Criteo from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Criteo from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Criteo from $20.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.79.

Criteo stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.51. 5,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 894,693. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.29. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42 and a beta of 1.05. Criteo has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $42.50.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. Criteo had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $213.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Criteo will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Criteo news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 53,405 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $2,049,683.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,683 shares of company stock worth $2,196,633. 4.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Criteo by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 69,392 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Criteo during the first quarter valued at about $347,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Criteo by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 14,131 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Criteo in the first quarter worth about $1,604,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Criteo in the 1st quarter valued at about $290,000. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Criteo (CRTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.