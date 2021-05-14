Critical Survey: Kumba Iron Ore (OTCMKTS:KIROY) vs. Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY)

Kumba Iron Ore (OTCMKTS:KIROY) and Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) are both large-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Kumba Iron Ore has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kuehne + Nagel International has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Kumba Iron Ore pays an annual dividend of $1.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.4%. Kuehne + Nagel International pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Kuehne + Nagel International pays out 44.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Kumba Iron Ore and Kuehne + Nagel International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kumba Iron Ore 1 0 0 0 1.00 Kuehne + Nagel International 7 5 0 0 1.42

Profitability

This table compares Kumba Iron Ore and Kuehne + Nagel International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kumba Iron Ore N/A N/A N/A Kuehne + Nagel International 3.88% 34.26% 8.27%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Kumba Iron Ore shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kumba Iron Ore and Kuehne + Nagel International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kumba Iron Ore $4.45 billion 3.69 $1.13 billion N/A N/A Kuehne + Nagel International $21.23 billion 1.70 $803.19 million $1.34 45.07

Kumba Iron Ore has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kuehne + Nagel International.

Summary

Kumba Iron Ore beats Kuehne + Nagel International on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kumba Iron Ore

Kumba Iron Ore Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and shipping of iron ore primarily in South Africa. The company produces iron ore at Sishen and Kolomela mines in the Northern Cape Province. It also operates a port in Saldanha Bay. The company supplies its iron ore to the steel industry; and exports to China, rest of Asia, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and the Americas. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Centurion, South Africa. Kumba Iron Ore Limited is a subsidiary of Anglo South Africa Proprietary Limited.

About Kuehne + Nagel International

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, customs clearance, and contract logistics services, as well as overland transportation and contract logistics services. The company also offers export and import documentation; door-to-door services; and logistics supply movement arrangement services. It serves aerospace, automotive, FMCG, high-tech, oil and gas, pharma and healthcare, retail, industrial, emergency and relief logistics, drinks logistics, forest products, hotel and marine logistics, foodservice, insurance, and project logistics sectors. The company is based in Schindellegi, Switzerland. Kuehne + Nagel International AG is a subsidiary of Kuehne Holding AG.

