Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cronos Group, Inc. engages in the investment in firms which are licensed to produce and sell medical marijuana. Its portfolio includes In The Zone, Peace Naturals, Whistler Medical Marijuana Co., ABcann, Hydropothecary, Vert Medical and Evergreen Medicinal Supply. Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Cronos Group from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. CIBC lowered shares of Cronos Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James set a $11.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

CRON opened at $7.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.00. Cronos Group has a 12-month low of $4.62 and a 12-month high of $15.83.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $14.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 million. Cronos Group had a net margin of 266.31% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. The company’s revenue was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cronos Group will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cronos Group news, Director Jason Marc Adler sold 714,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $7,197,623.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,165,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,222,275.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael Ryan Gorenstein sold 185,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $1,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 9,632,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,325,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,300,995 shares of company stock valued at $23,851,386 in the last quarter. 7.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Winning Points Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cronos Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 165,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Cronos Group by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 29,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 5,231 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Cronos Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 126,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Cronos Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Cronos Group by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. 11.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

